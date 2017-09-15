Forest Heights Academy serves up special Donuts with Dads day

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will host events throughout the state to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day.More >>
Hundreds of dads lined up around Forest Heights Academy Friday morning for a sweet breakfast moment.More >>
A nonprofit organization is attempting to raise money to put on a Mardi Gras parade in the Mid City area of Baton Rouge.More >>
A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections says an Angola inmate is dead after aggressively charging a corrections officer Friday morning.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.More >>
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
