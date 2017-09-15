Forest Heights Academy serves up special Donuts with Dads day

Hundreds of dads lined up around Forest Heights Academy Friday morning for a sweet breakfast moment.

The school held its annual Donuts with Dads day. The moms served as volunteers to pass out donuts and fruit as the dads sat and ate with their kids.

The school even set up a donut photo booth for each family to take a picture together.

"For dads to come out and be in the environment of the school and meet other dads, to collaborate with others, and their child feels very, very special when they can get their dad out here to the school. It's very powerful,” Myra Varmall, Forest Heights Academy of Excellence Principal. “It's very encouraging and we have 100 percent participation. We have a great school here and a great parental involvement."

Principal Varmall says the dads will return the favor to their partner in the spring, when they host the "muffins with moms" event.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.