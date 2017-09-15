THE INVESTIGATORS: WBR Gun club re-opens with new owner

Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting deaths of two men in Baton Rouge this week might be connected.More >>
Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting deaths of two men in Baton Rouge this week might be connected.More >>
A popular gun club in Port Allen that was tied up in a lease war now has a new owner with big plans for the property. The gates are open.More >>
A popular gun club in Port Allen that was tied up in a lease war now has a new owner with big plans for the property. The gates are open.More >>
U.S. Senator John Kennedy is taking his concerns over money for the BRAVE program to Washington leaders.More >>
U.S. Senator John Kennedy is taking his concerns over money for the BRAVE program to Washington leaders.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is hosting a family-friendly fishing event next month in southwest Louisiana.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is hosting a family-friendly fishing event next month in southwest Louisiana.More >>
Deputies need your help identifying a suspect who allegedly carjacked and robbed a couple, then allegedly shot at an officer.More >>
Deputies need your help identifying a suspect who allegedly carjacked and robbed a couple, then allegedly shot at an officer.More >>
Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.More >>
Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.More >>
Travis said, "I believe in only two things completely - the First Amendment and boobs." And, with that, the segment derailed.More >>
Travis said, "I believe in only two things completely - the First Amendment and boobs." And, with that, the segment derailed.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.More >>
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.More >>
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.More >>
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>