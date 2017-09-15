DOC: Angola inmate shot and killed after charging corrections officer

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections says an Angola inmate is dead after aggressively charging a corrections officer Friday morning. The incident around 6:30 a.m. happened near the Camp C work area.

Officials say the corrections officer gave the inmate several verbal commands to stand down and fired a warning shot before shooting the inmate.

The inmate, Brandon Lizotte, 35, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Lizotte was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. He was convicted in Tangipahoa Parish on November 22, 2006, and has been housed at the Louisiana State Penitentiary since December 18, 2006.

This incident is being classified as an attempted escape. All appropriate security protocols were followed. The incident is being investigated by Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana State Penitentiary Investigative Unit.

