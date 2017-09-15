Times of interest leading up to kickoff between the Tigers and Bulldogs

If you're heading to Starkville to see the Tigers and Bulldogs, here's a few events happening Saturday on the Miss. State campus leading up to kickoff.

Saturday, September 16

11 a.m. - CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Mississippi State campus

3:05 p.m. - Team departs hotel for Starkville

4 p.m. - LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show live from Watermark Baton Rouge (150 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801)

4:05 p.m. - Team arrives at stadium

4:30 p.m. - LSU Ticket Office Will Call open at Davis Wade Stadium (Gate I)

5:54:30 p.m. - National Anthem

6:02 p.m. - Coin toss at midfield

6:03 p.m. - LSU takes the field

6:05 p.m. - Kickoff: LSU vs. Mississippi State on ESPN

