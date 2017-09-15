Times of interest leading up to kickoff between the Tigers and B - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Times of interest leading up to kickoff between the Tigers and Bulldogs

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
STARKVILLE, MS (WAFB) -

If you're heading to Starkville to see the Tigers and Bulldogs, here's a few events happening Saturday on the Miss. State campus leading up to kickoff.

Saturday, September 16 
11 a.m. - CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Mississippi State campus 
3:05 p.m. - Team departs hotel for Starkville
4 p.m. - LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show live from Watermark Baton Rouge (150 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801)
4:05 p.m. - Team arrives at stadium 
4:30 p.m. - LSU Ticket Office Will Call open at Davis Wade Stadium (Gate I)
5:54:30 p.m. - National Anthem
6:02 p.m. - Coin toss at midfield
6:03 p.m. - LSU takes the field
6:05 p.m. - Kickoff: LSU vs. Mississippi State on ESPN

