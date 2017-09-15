EBRSO looking for man missing since August

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Baton Rouge man who has been missing since last month.

Clifford Ray Williams was last seen around 5 a.m. on August 26, 2017, in the 6700 block of Sumrall Drive in Baton Rouge in a silver or white 2017 Nissan Titan LA license plate C708355.

Casey Hicks, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, says investigators believe Williams could be traveling to the New Orleans area.

Williams is described as a black male, approximately 5’7” 130 pounds and wears eyeglasses.

Anyone with any information about Williams whereabouts is asked to call EBRSO (225) 389-5061.

