Rooms To Go commits $2M, over 2,000 rooms of furniture to those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey

In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the nation’s leading independent furniture retailer is stepping up in a major way.

Rooms To Go announced on Friday the company is committed to rebuilding communities and homes in Florida and Texas and has pledged $2 million in monetary support to national and local charities as well as over 2,000 rooms of furniture to hurricane victims through our relief partners.



“As a Florida-based company, we’ve experienced far too many hurricanes and have seen the devastation that they cause,” said Jeffrey Seaman, CEO of Rooms To Go. “We are your friends and neighbors, and are fully committed to do our share to help the victims of both storms recover.”



With 55 stores in Florida, 30 stores in Texas, and 4,500 employees in both states, the company officials say they are dedicated to lending support to its customers and colleagues in the affected areas to help them recover and emerge stronger than ever.



Governor Scott said, “Hurricane Irma was a historic storm that caused considerable damage to the State of Florida. I want to thank Rooms To Go for its generous donation to the Florida Disaster Fund and for supporting our state as we begin to recover.”



Volunteer Florida CEO Vivian Myrtetus said, “Volunteer Florida thanks Rooms To Go for its donation to the Florida Disaster Fund. Their generosity and support will allow us to support our disaster relief organizations and the Florida families, businesses, and communities they serve.”



For more information about Rooms To Go’s Hurricane Irma relief efforts, visit roomstogo.com/floridarelief and for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, visit roomstogo.com/texasrelief.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.