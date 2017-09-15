LDWF hosting event on Sept. 23 at Waddill Wildlife Refuge for National Hunting and Fishing Day

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will host a family-friendly event to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, September 23. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waddill Wildlife Refuge facility located at 4142 North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge.

Congress created National Hunting and Fishing Day in 1972 when it passed two bills establishing a specific day to celebrate the conservation contributions of the nation’s hunters and anglers. The LDWF is hosting three other events across the state in Hughton, Woodworth, and West Monroe.

The event in Baton Rouge will feature shotgun and air rifle shooting activities, fishing, canoeing, falconry, and wildlife exhibit with live animals for children.

Officials say they'll be stocking a pond with a large amount of adult-sized catfish. Participants will be and to fish and keep what the catch. So organizers recommend you bring your own fishing pole, bait, tackle, and ice chest for the fish you catch.

If you are over the age of 16, you will need to have a valid Louisiana fishing license. You can purchase a fishing license at https://www.la.wildlifelicense.com.

Coca-Cola and Associated Foods, sponsors of the event will be providing drinks and hot dogs. The refreshments are first come, first serve.

For more information about the event visit http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/news/41520.

