LDWF hosting event at Waddill Wildlife Refuge for National Hunting and Fishing Day

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections says an Angola inmate is dead after aggressively charging a corrections officer Friday morning.More >>
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Baton Rouge man who has been missing since last month.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will host events throughout the state to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day.More >>
In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the nation’s leading independent furniture retailer is stepping up in a major way.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
