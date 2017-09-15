LDWF hosting event at Waddill Wildlife Refuge for National Hunti - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LDWF hosting event at Waddill Wildlife Refuge for National Hunting and Fishing Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will host events in Baton Rouge and throughout the state to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Congress created NHFD in 1972 when it passed two bills establishing a specific day to celebrate the conservation contributions of the nation’s hunters and anglers. The free events put on by LDWF will be held in Baton Rouge, Hughton, Woodworth, and West Monroe.

Officials say there will be shooting, fishing, and boating activities, as well as opportunities to learn about wildlife with live animals.

The LDWF National Hunting and Fishing Day events will happen at the following locations:
 
Waddill Wildlife Refuge
4142 North Flannery Road
Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70814
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(225) 765-2927
 
The department will stock adult-sized channel catfish in the lake prior to the event, and anglers are urged to bring their own rod, reel and ice chest to keep their catch. Limited bait will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
 
Bodcau Wildlife Management Area Shooting Range
168 Ben Durden Rd.
Haughton, Louisiana 71037
(318) 371-3050
 
Woodworth
LDWF Outdoor Education Center Shooting Range
661 Robinson Bridge Road
Woodworth, Louisiana 71485
8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
(318) 484-2276
 
Ouachita Parish Rifle Range
357 Sheriff Fewell Road
West Monroe, Louisiana 71292
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(318) 343-4044
 

