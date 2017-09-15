Principal accused of locking 5-year-old in closet turns himself in to authorities

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, 30% showers/storms; light SE winds - a high of 88°
FRIDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower possible overnight - a low of 71°
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Baton Rouge, the seventh homicide in as many days in the Capital City. The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim as Donald Smart, 49.More >>
Police said a principal accused of locking a 5-year-old in a closet at school turned himself in to authorities Friday morning.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
Jason Stockley has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
