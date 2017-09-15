Principal accused of locking 5-year-old in closet released after posting 50K bond

A principal accused of locking a 5-year-old in a closet at school has been released after posting a $50,000 bond, officials confirm.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Shafeeq Deen, 31, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment. He was released the same day he was booked.

The bond amount was set by Judge Beau Higginbotham.

He is listed as the principal of Laurel Oaks Charter School, which is located on North Foster Drive. Police indicated it is the same place where the alleged crime happened.

Deen is accused of locking a student in a cafeteria closet on Aug. 22, 2017.

The investigation is ongoing.

