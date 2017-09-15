Principal accused of locking 5-year-old in closet released after posting 50K bond

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
Today had a "summer-ish" feel to it with temperatures up around 90° and summer-like humidity, too. But most stayed dry through the afternoon and it stays that way for most WAFB neighborhoods into the evening as well.More >>
Today had a "summer-ish" feel to it with temperatures up around 90° and summer-like humidity, too. But most stayed dry through the afternoon and it stays that way for most WAFB neighborhoods into the evening as well.More >>
Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting deaths of two men in Baton Rouge this week might be connected.More >>
Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting deaths of two men in Baton Rouge this week might be connected.More >>
A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Baton Rouge, the seventh homicide in as many days in the Capital City. The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim as Donald Smart, 49.More >>
A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Baton Rouge, the seventh homicide in as many days in the Capital City. The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim as Donald Smart, 49.More >>
Police said a principal accused of locking a 5-year-old in a closet at school turned himself in to authorities Friday morning.More >>
Police said a principal accused of locking a 5-year-old in a closet at school turned himself in to authorities Friday morning.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.More >>
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.More >>