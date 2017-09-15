Southern at UTSA: By the Numbers

Southern is looking to bounce back from a tough 45-0 defeat to Southern Miss, but it will not be an easy task.
This weekend the Jaguars travel to San Antonio to face the UTSA Roadrunners.
Southern (1-1) has struggled on offense this season, averaging only seven points per game, and were shutout last weekend by the Golden Eagles.
The loss of quarterback Austin Howard has not help the Jaguar offense. Glendon McDowell and Darquez Lee finished 10 of 26 passing for 78 yards and two interceptions in the loss to Southern Miss.
The Roadrunners, led by former LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson, are 1-0 this season after beating the Big 12's Baylor Bears, 17-10.
Here's a look at the Jags and Roadrunners, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|SU
|UTSA
|First Downs
|25
|20
|Rushing Attempts
|65
|45
|Rushing Yards
|151
|220
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|2.3
|4.9
|Rushing Yards/Game
|75.5
|220
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|30-61-3
|15-20-0
|Passing Yards
|286
|155
|Avg/Pass
|4.7
|7.8
|Passing Yards/Game
|143
|220
|Total Offense/Game
|218.5
|375
|Points/Game
|7
|17
|DEFENSE
|SU
|UTSA
|First Downs Allowed
|41
|10
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|357
|137
|Passing Yards Allowed
|467
|137
|Total Yards Allowed
|824
|274
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|412
|274
|Turnovers
|5
|3
|Sacks
|3
|4
|Points Allowed/Game
|26,5
|10
Kickoff: 6 p.m. from the San Antonio Alamodome
Southern's defense will keep the Jaguars in the game, but struggles on offense will prove too much to overcome.
PREDICTION: UTSA 24, Southern 16.
