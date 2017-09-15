Southern at UTSA: By the Numbers

Southern is looking to bounce back from a tough 45-0 defeat to Southern Miss, but it will not be an easy task.

This weekend the Jaguars travel to San Antonio to face the UTSA Roadrunners.

Southern (1-1) has struggled on offense this season, averaging only seven points per game, and were shutout last weekend by the Golden Eagles.

The loss of quarterback Austin Howard has not help the Jaguar offense. Glendon McDowell and Darquez Lee finished 10 of 26 passing for 78 yards and two interceptions in the loss to Southern Miss.

The Roadrunners, led by former LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson, are 1-0 this season after beating the Big 12's Baylor Bears, 17-10.

Here's a look at the Jags and Roadrunners, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU UTSA First Downs 25 20 Rushing Attempts 65 45 Rushing Yards 151 220 Rushing Avg/Carry 2.3 4.9 Rushing Yards/Game 75.5 220 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 30-61-3 15-20-0 Passing Yards 286 155 Avg/Pass 4.7 7.8 Passing Yards/Game 143 220 Total Offense/Game 218.5 375 Points/Game 7 17

DEFENSE SU UTSA First Downs Allowed 41 10 Rushing Yards Allowed 357 137 Passing Yards Allowed 467 137 Total Yards Allowed 824 274 Total Yards Allowed/Game 412 274 Turnovers 5 3 Sacks 3 4 Points Allowed/Game 26,5 10

Kickoff: 6 p.m. from the San Antonio Alamodome

Southern's defense will keep the Jaguars in the game, but struggles on offense will prove too much to overcome.

PREDICTION: UTSA 24, Southern 16.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.