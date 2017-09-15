LWDF hosting family-friendly fishing event in southwest Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is hosting a family-friendly fishing event next month in southwest Louisiana.
The free event will be held from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 at the Purple Heart Memorial Park pond in Ragley, LA. The first 100 youth registrants (age 15 and under) in attendance will receive a goody bag.
Officials say the pond will be stocked with 800 pounds of adult channel catfish. The LDWF is co-sponsoring the event with the South Beauregard Parish Recreation District. There will be plenty of fishing activities for the entire family including a mobile touch tank, a casting inflatable, and a chance to meet Robbie the Redfish.
There will also be a fishing competition for heaviest catfish and heaviest “other fish.” Participants will be divided into three categories Little Angler (ages 8 and under), Junior Angler (ages 9-15) and Adult Angler (ages 16 and older). You can pre-register for the fishing competition at www.wlf.la.gov/get-out-and-fish-1.
The event is part of the Get Out and Fish! Program which seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing. The program’s goal to recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing and promote outdoor activities for future generations.
This event is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation. The LWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.
Organizers urge participants bring their own gear, bait, tackle, and an ice chest to keep your fish.
Participants 16 & older must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license. You can purchase a fishing license you can visit at https://www.la.wildlifelicense.com.
For more information about the event: http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/news/41518
