FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer 'feel' returning

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, 30% showers/storms; light SE winds - a high of 88°

FRIDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower possible overnight - a low of 71°

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix; 40% coverage showers/storms - a high of 89°

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy - only isolated showers (20%) - a high of 91°

MONDAY: A few clouds; scattered showers/storms (30%); a high of 92°

TUESDAY: Isolated showers (20% coverage); a high of 91°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Air Force Hurricane Hunter is now en route to determine if Tropical Storm Jose has returned to “hurricane status” … currently, highest sustained winds are reportedly at 70 mph; moving to the NW at 9 mph; approximately 360 miles NE of the southeastern Bahamas … this general motion is expected Friday, followed by a turn to the NNW late Saturday, toward the North by Sunday

- Regarding "Jose's" future track, interests from North Carolina northward to New England should closely monitor the progress of this Tropical Storm (soon to become, once again, Cat. 1 Hurricane Jose); particularly toward the middle to the end of next week!

- Tropical Depression No. 14 is expected to become Tropical Storm Lee within the next 12/18 hours … currently, highest sustained winds are 35 mph; moving to the WNW at 10 mph; about 430 miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands (out in the far tropical Eastern Atlantic - no immediate threat to any US landmass/Gulf of Mexico)

- Invest 96L is located about 1,200 miles east of the Windward Islands and producing a large area of showers/thunderstorms - conditions are becoming more and more favorable for further development and a Tropical Depression is highly likely within the course of the next 2 - 3 days (no immediate threat to the US/Gulf of Mexico) …

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 16:

High Tide: 8:18 a.m. +1.7

Low Tide: 6:08 p.m. +0.3

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 15 … 97° (1921); 49° (1902)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 15 … 89°; 69°

SUNRISE: 6:49 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:10 p.m.

