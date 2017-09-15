Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results on death of LSU fraternity pledge

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.

Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark issued a statement Friday morning on the death of Maxwell Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia. The preliminary autopsy findings are as follows:

No internal or external trauma noted. Marked cerebral and pulmonary edema were observed. Hospital admit blood and urine tests indicate a highly elevated blood alcohol level plus the presence of THC in the urine. These findings will be confirmed in detail through our own toxicology testing. Final autopsy results pending further studies including toxicology and histological testing.

Clark added the toxicology and histological testing could take as long as four weeks to complete.

The LSU chapter of the Phi Delta Theta released a statement on Gruver's death via Twitter.

LSU officials are currently investigating his death as a possible hazing incident at a fraternity house.

According to Clark, Gruver was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house and was later pronounced dead.

Officials with LSU said the incident happened at the Phi Delta Theta house sometime Wednesday night.

All Greek activities have been suspended by the university until further notice pending the results of the investigation.

