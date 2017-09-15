Deputies arrest second suspect in armed robbery in which family was tied up

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in which a family was tied up and threatened with violence.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Vontray Dorsey, 34, of Baton Rouge, was booked Thursday. He's facing three counts of armed robbery, three counts of false imprisonment, and aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond information was not provided.

Two other people who have not yet been identified are still being sought.

RELATED: Officials searching for suspects after family robbed, tied up in their home

Detectives said the incident happened on August 29 in Grosse Tete. They said the suspects arrived at the family's home and one of the homeowners opened the door because one of the suspects was an acquaintance. The group then reportedly tied up the family of four, including an infant, and stole items, including cell phones and money, and threatened to kill them. The suspects allegedly threatened to shoot the infant or cut off its fingers if they were not given money.

One suspect, identified as Sean Jones, 37, of Port Allen, was arrested in Baton Rouge by Iberville Parish deputies, with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the day after the armed robbery. He is charged with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of false imprisonment. His bond has been set at $3.1 million.

Anyone with information about the other two suspects should contact Maj. Ronnie Hebert with IPSO at 225-687-3553.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.