LSU at Miss State: By the Numbers

LSU begins conference play Saturday in Starkville against the undefeated Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Tigers (2-0) are coming off a 45-10 win against Chattanooga and will take a huge step up in competition this weekend.
The Bulldogs are also 2-0, with blowout wins against Charleston Southern (49-0) and Louisiana Tech (57-21).
Here's a look at the Tigers and Bulldogs, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|LSU
|MSU
|First Downs
|48
|50
|Rushing Attempts
|103
|90
|Rushing Yards
|518
|608
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|5.0
|6.8
|Rushing Yards/Game
|259
|304
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|24-36-0
|56-33-1
|Passing Yards
|415
|406
|Avg/Pass
|11.5
|7.25
|Passing Yards/Game
|207.5
|203
|Total Offense/Game
|466.5
|507
|Points/Game
|36
|53
|DEFENSE
|LSU
|MSU
|First Downs Allowed
|18
|22
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|63
|170
|Passing Yards Allowed
|276
|178
|Total Yards Allowed
|339
|348
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|169.5
|174.0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Sacks
|8
|5
|Points Allowed/Game
|5.0
|10.5
Players to Watch for State:
Miss. State Rushing Offense:
Aeris Williams: 25 carries for 191 yards (7.6 avg) and 1 touchdown
Nick Fitzgerald: 17 carries for 154 yards (8.9 avg) and 3 touchdowns
Kylin Hill: 19 carries 126 yards (6.5 avg) and 1 touchdown
Miss. State Passing Offense:
Nick Fitzgerald: 28 of 47 for 363 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception
Donald Gray: 7 receptions for 76 yards and 1 touchdown
Gabe Myles: 4 receptions for 40 yards and 2 touchdowns
Miss. State Defense:
Dezmond Harris: 11 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack
Gerri Green: 10 total tackles, 2 for tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles
Mark McLaurin: 10 total tackles, 1 interception and 2 pass breakups
Jeffery Simmons: 10 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 sack
Kickoff: 6 p.m. from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville
Television: ESPN
While several experts have picked Miss. State to upset the Tigers, if LSU just takes care of business, they will be the team making an early statement.
PREDICTION: LSU 28, Miss. State 13.
