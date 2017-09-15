LSU at Miss State: By the Numbers

LSU begins conference play Saturday in Starkville against the undefeated Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers (2-0) are coming off a 45-10 win against Chattanooga and will take a huge step up in competition this weekend.

The Bulldogs are also 2-0, with blowout wins against Charleston Southern (49-0) and Louisiana Tech (57-21).

Here's a look at the Tigers and Bulldogs, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU MSU First Downs 48 50 Rushing Attempts 103 90 Rushing Yards 518 608 Rushing Avg/Carry 5.0 6.8 Rushing Yards/Game 259 304 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 24-36-0 56-33-1 Passing Yards 415 406 Avg/Pass 11.5 7.25 Passing Yards/Game 207.5 203 Total Offense/Game 466.5 507 Points/Game 36 53

DEFENSE LSU MSU First Downs Allowed 18 22 Rushing Yards Allowed 63 170 Passing Yards Allowed 276 178 Total Yards Allowed 339 348 Total Yards Allowed/Game 169.5 174.0 Turnovers 3 3 Sacks 8 5 Points Allowed/Game 5.0 10.5

Players to Watch for State:

Miss. State Rushing Offense:

Aeris Williams: 25 carries for 191 yards (7.6 avg) and 1 touchdown

Nick Fitzgerald: 17 carries for 154 yards (8.9 avg) and 3 touchdowns

Kylin Hill: 19 carries 126 yards (6.5 avg) and 1 touchdown

Miss. State Passing Offense:

Nick Fitzgerald: 28 of 47 for 363 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception

Donald Gray: 7 receptions for 76 yards and 1 touchdown

Gabe Myles: 4 receptions for 40 yards and 2 touchdowns

Miss. State Defense:

Dezmond Harris: 11 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack

Gerri Green: 10 total tackles, 2 for tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles

Mark McLaurin: 10 total tackles, 1 interception and 2 pass breakups

Jeffery Simmons: 10 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 sack

Kickoff: 6 p.m. from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville

Television : ESPN

While several experts have picked Miss. State to upset the Tigers, if LSU just takes care of business, they will be the team making an early statement.

PREDICTION: LSU 28, Miss. State 13.

