SPCA of Livingston holds pet adoption event

Information provided by SPCA of Livingston

BATON ROUGE, LA - The SPCA of Livingston will be holding a pet adoption event on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The event will take place at the PetSmart on Millerville Rd in Baton Rouge right off of I-12. Bring your family out and meet all of the sweet, furry friends looking for their forever homes. There will be a variety of puppies and kittens as well as adult dogs and cats.

Adoption screening applications are required and adoption donations cover everything from spay/neuter surgeries to age-appropriate vaccines. Each adopter will receive 30 days free pet insurance, puppy pack, a free bag of food, and money-saving coupons from PetSmart, while supplies last.

SPCA of Livingston will also be collecting donations of CANNED pet food, leashes, collars and food/water bowls for delivery to areas affected by Hurricane Irma in Florida with Scott Innes' "East Bound and Down" shipment.