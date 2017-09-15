Driver faces negligent homicide charge in deadly crash from 2015

A driver accused of causing a deadly crash nearly two years ago has now been arrested on a charge of negligent homicide.

Jail records show Alvin Bracken, 44, of Baton Rouge, also faces a charge of reckless operation and a red light violation in connection with a wreck that killed Patricia Wilson, 56, also of Baton Rouge. Bracken was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the crash happened on Airline Highway at Winbourne Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2015.

RELATED: Police believe driver ran red light in crash that left woman dead

Officials said the investigation showed Wilson, who was driving a 2013 Honda Accord, was making a right turn from Winbourne onto Airline when she was hit by a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bracken. The arrest warrant indicated Bracken ran a red light and hit Wilson’s car.

Investigators reported Wilson died at the hospital. They added Bracken suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.