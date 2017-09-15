Police identify man killed in Alaska St. shooting; 7th BR homicide in 7 days

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Baton Rouge, the seventh homicide in as many days in the Capital City.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim as Donald Smart, 49.

The shooting happened on Alaska Street a little after 11 p.m.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. with BRPD said Smart was found lying in the road between Aster Street and West Roosevelt Street. He added Smart had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses said paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members of the victim arrived on the scene Friday morning and said he was on his way to work when the shooting happened.

Relatives said they believe their loved one was robbed and shot. They added he had a wife and three kids. The family is quite upset.

"He was a good man; he had kids to live for, too," said Ariel Smart, the victim's niece. "He didn't deserve to die like he did because he had a family that loved him. And he had a job, you know. He wasn't out here robbing people, scheming on people. He was just trying to go to work. He wasn't bothering nobody. And then to leave him in the middle of the street like a dog, that's just too much."

A suspect has not been identified and remains on the loose. Mckneely said detectives have not yet established the motive.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-7867. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

