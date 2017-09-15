Man killed in Alaska St. shooting; 7th BR homicide in 7 days

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Baton Rouge, the seventh homicide in as many days in the Capital City.

It happened on Alaska Street around 11 p.m.

The victim was found lying in the road between Aster Street and West Roosevelt Street. Paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

District Attorney Hillar Moore was at the scene alongside homicide detectives.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-7867. You could be eligible foe a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.