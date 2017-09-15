Man killed in Alaska St. shooting; 7th BR homicide in 7 days

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Baton Rouge, the seventh homicide in as many days in the Capital City. It happened on Alaska Street around 11 p.m.More >>
The number of homicides in Baton Rouge is on the verge of breaking records but area leaders say they are working to tackle the issue head on.More >>
An inmate at Angola Prison attempted to escape the jail Thursday evening.More >>
In the tropics, Jose has weakened to tropical storm intensity Wednesday, but the storm is expected to return to hurricane strength heading into the weekend as he tracks northwest then north.More >>
Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive wanted on the charge of first-degree rape.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.More >>
