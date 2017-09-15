Deadly shooting on Alaska Street; seventh in seven days

A man was shot and killed Thursday night around 11 p.m. on Alaska Street in Baton Rouge. The deadly shooting is the seventh one to happen in seven days in the Capital City.

The victim was found lying in the road between Aster Street and W. Roosevelt Street. Paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP (7867). You could be eligible foe a cash reward.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.