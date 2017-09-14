Attempted Angola escapee recaptured - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Attempted Angola escapee recaptured

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

An inmate at Angola Prison attempted to escape the jail Thursday evening.

According to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff J. Austin Daniel, a search for an escaped inmate began Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m.

Department of Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlance said the inmate attempted to escape, but was found on the roof of Camp D and recaptured.

