Jose weakens to tropical storm, expected to restrengthen

In the tropics, Jose has weakened to tropical storm intensity Wednesday, but the storm is expected to return to hurricane strength heading into the weekend as he tracks northwest then north.

The latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast track for Jose has shifted a bit to the west compared to previous runs. That is certain to make several Atlantic coastal states nervous, especially those running from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

The NHC is also highlighting a pair of disturbances in the tropical Atlantic and has tagged both as “invests” today. Remember, an “invest” is an area-of-interest and that designation as an invest does not mean that the NHC is convinced that the system will become a tropical depression or storm. However, labeling a tropical disturbance as an invest shows a heightened awareness by the NHC and also signals cooperating research and forecasting teams that work with the NHC to begin running their tropical forecast models on the system.

Invest 96L is located in the central tropical Atlantic and is given a 70% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days as it tracks WNW towards the Lesser Antilles. Invest 97L is east of 96L and located south of the Cabo Verde Islands. 97L is also given a 70% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days (and already at 60% over the next two days) as it tracks due west towards the central tropical Atlantic.

96L and 97L, along with Jose, are reminders that we are currently in the peak month for tropical weather and there remain another 10 weeks in the 2017 Hurricane Season.

