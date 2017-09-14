FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer, more humid, and rainy weekend

In the tropics, Jose has weakened to tropical storm intensity Wednesday, but the storm is expected to return to hurricane strength heading into the weekend as he tracks northwest then north.More >>
Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive wanted on the charge of first-degree rape.More >>
Warmer, more humid, with isolated and scattered afternoon rains through the weekend.More >>
Following last year’s flood, a group of local mental health providers, calling themselves Resilient Baton Rouge, saw the problem coming and themselves reached out for help in the form of money to expand services.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
In response, to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The whole town loves him. And the whole town was nearly frantic late last week when Buddy was attacked by two pit bulls and ran into the woods.More >>
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.More >>
