FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer, more humid, and rainy weekend

WAFB First Alert QuickCast, September 14, 2017:

Warmer, more humid, with isolated and scattered afternoon rains through the weekend.

As expected, the humidity increased today and will remain through the weekend. Dew point temperatures -- a measure of the moisture in the air -- were in the mid to upper 60°s today and will be pushing to near 70° by the weekend, a sign that moist air from the Gulf has returned. Still, it wasn't that bad of a day around the region even though highs climbed into the mid and upper 80°s around WAFBland.

You can expect fair skies through the evening and overnight as we ease our way back down to the upper 60°s for Friday’s sunrise. As Friday progresses, clouds will be returning and by the afternoon we will include a 20% chance of showers in the forecast, meaning that most communities will remain dry through the day. Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80°s around the viewing area. We can't entirely rule-out a passing shower for Friday evening’s "Live After Five" but it seems likely that Repentance park will stay dry throughout the 5-8pm entertainment window.

After a Saturday morning start around 70° to the low 70°s, post rain chances at 30% to 40% for the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 80°s to near 90°. Then it's back to isolated showers for Sunday afternoon -- rain chances at 20% -- with another morning start in the low 70°s and an afternoon high running at 90° or so.

For the better part of next week, we are calling for rain chances each day at 20% to 30% for the afternoons with morning starts in the low 70°s and afternoon highs in the upper 80°s to low 90°s. However, the First Alert Forecast does not include any threat of a severe weather outbreak during the period. In fact, most WAFB neighborhoods will see well under an inch of rain through the next 7 days based on what our extended guidance is suggesting.

