WANTED: Fugitive wanted, accused of raping young girl

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive wanted on the charge of first-degree rape.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Juan Ulises Lopez Hernandez, 43, is accused of having sex with a juvenile under the age of 15 back in February.

The victim’s mother did not know what happened until she took the victim to the daughter and discovered she was seven months pregnant.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male, with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5’ 4” tall and weighs about 140 lbs.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

