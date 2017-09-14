Deputies: 15-year-old shot during home invasion in Prairieville

Authorities in Ascension Parish are asking for the public’s help in locating three suspects who fired shots and injured a 15-year-old during a home invasion early Thursday morning.

Allison Hudson, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said deputies responded to the incident on Northwood Alley in Prairieville.

The 15-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Investigators say the suspects, wearing masks, entered the home demanding money. The homeowner began fighting back when the suspects tried to leave and one of the suspects opened fire, hitting the juvenile.

Hudson said two of the suspects were black and one was white, and all were wearing dark clothing. The suspects are described as weighing 135 pounds and about 5’9” tall.

Anyone with any information about this case or can identify the suspects is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.