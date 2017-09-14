LSU investigating death of 18-year-old student as possible hazing incident

LSU officials are currently investigating the death of an 18-year-old student at a fraternity house as a possible hazing incident.

BREAKING: @lsu officials say teen's death possibly result of hazing incident, incident still under investigation. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/TsMyk88rLL — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) September 14, 2017

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, Maxwell Gruver, of Rosewell, Georgia, was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house. He was later pronounced dead.

Officials with LSU say the incident happened at the Phi Delta Theta house sometime Wednesday night.

LSU President F. King Alexander said alcohol is involved in the allegations.

All Greek activities have been suspended until further notice pending the results of the investigation.

MORE: Alexander says Phi Delta Theta has been suspended by @lsu and by the national organization as well. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/aUti9lg0z2 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) September 14, 2017

The cause of death has not been released. However, an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

