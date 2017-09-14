Investigation launched at LSU fraternity house after death of 18-year-old

A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
Authorities in Ascension Parish are asking for the public’s help in locating three suspects who fired shots and injured a 15-year-old during a home invasion early Thursday morning. Allison Hudson, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said deputies responded to the incident on Northwood Alley in Prairieville. The 15-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Investigators say the suspects, wearing masks, entered the home demanding money. The ho...More >>
Authorities say one of Texas' most wanted fugitives has connections to the Baton Rouge area and may be in hiding.More >>
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing humidity; 10% - 20% rain coverage, a high of 87°
THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - light SE winds, a low of 68°
In the near future, every Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy could be equipped with brand new heavy weaponry.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
What was her secret to winning all that money? It's probably one strategy that many people use.More >>
The suspect is charged with aggravated murder.More >>
