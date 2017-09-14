Police: Texas most wanted fugitive may be in BR area

Authorities say one of Texas' most wanted fugitives has connections to the Baton Rouge area and may be in hiding.More >>
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing humidity; 10% - 20% rain coverage, a high of 87°
THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - light SE winds, a low of 68°
In the near future, every Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy could be equipped with brand new heavy weaponry.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Uber’s restaurant delivery service, UberEATS, will launch in Baton Rouge on September 13.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
