Police: Texas most wanted fugitive may be in BR area

Authorities say one of Texas' most wanted fugitives has connections to the Baton Rouge area and may be in hiding.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Herman Henry Fox, 35, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture.

Fox is wanted for trafficking of persons and compelling prostitution by force/threat. Police say all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Fox has been wanted since July 2017 and has ties to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Ascension Parish, Louisiana, including the cities of Donaldsonville and Gonzales, officials from DPS say.

He may also frequent the Houston area and his last known address was in College Station.

In August 2016, after being arrested on a drug charge near a hotel in College Station, authorities suspected Fox was engaging in human trafficking by forcing a woman into prostitution. Warrants were later issued by Brazos County for trafficking and compelling prostitution. His criminal history includes assault, robbery, dangerous drugs and weapons offenses.

Police say Fox is 6 feet tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his chest, abdomen, both arms, both hands and the right side of the neck.

Fox may also be known by the nickname of "Fat." For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

For more information, see the shared press release from Texas DPS. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Fox call Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or call the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.