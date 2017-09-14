LSU adds Central Michigan to 2021 football schedule

LSU has added the Central Michigan Chippewas to the 2021 football schedule.
Future Schedule Update: #LSU will play host to @CMU_Football on Sept. 25, 2021, in @LSUTigerStadium. pic.twitter.com/bzJHmmkRRB— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 14, 2017
The Chippewas play in the Mid-American Conference, and are off to a 2-0 start this season, including a 45-27 victory at Kansas last weekend.
The Tigers will start the season with a trip to Pasadena, CA, to play UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
LSU will host McNeese State on Sept. 11, 2021, and Central Michigan comes to Tiger Stadium two weeks later on Sept. 25, 2021.
