Police: 19-year-old faces first DWI after reported BAC of .181%

A 19-year-old has been released on a summons after being charged with her first DWI Wednesday night.

The Thibodaux Police Department reported Amy Jernigan of Houma had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .181%. The legal limit for drivers in Louisiana over 21 is .08%, but for those under 21, it is .02%.

According to TPD, an officer was pumping fuel at a gas station around 10:45 p.m. “when a loud noise drew his attention towards the roadway.” Reports indicate the officer saw a 2011 Ford F-150 veer off the road and over a curb.

Police said the truck went through the grass, over another curb, and then hit a parking lot barrier next to the convenience store.

According to investigators, Jernigan performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test and was taken to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for booking, but was later released on a summons.

In addition to the DWI, Jernigan is charged with reckless operation of a vehicle.

