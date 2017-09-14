Police: 19-year-old faces first DWI after reported BAC of .181%

Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing humidity; 10% - 20% rain coverage, a high of 87°
THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - light SE winds, a low of 68°
In the near future, every Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy could be equipped with brand new heavy weaponry.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
A 19-year-old has been released on a summons after being charged with her first DWI Wednesday night. The Thibodaux Police Department reported Amy Jernigan of Houma had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .181%.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
