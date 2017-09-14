FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, humidity returning

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing humidity; 10% - 20% rain coverage, a high of 87°

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - light SE winds, a low of 68°

FRIDAY: Scattered showers/storms (30% coverage); a high of 88°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy; 40% rain/storms … a high of 89°

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers; steamy - a high of 90°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Noticeable Thursday morning - steamy and not “as” mild - and the higher humidity levels will steadily increase each day, with the possibility of rain returning (spotty/isolated coverage Thursday); from Friday through the weekend, when the coverage will be more “scattered” in nature (30% - 40%)

- Temperatures are also trending upward - afternoon highs consistently reaching into the upper 80°s/lower 90°s; overnight lows in the upper 60°s/lower 70°s (very close to what is the “norm” for mid September!)

- ”Jose” is now a Tropical Storm - at least, for the time being … highest sustained winds are 70 mph (just below the criteria for Cat. 1 hurricane status); moving to the WNW at 7 mph – this motion is expected to continue through Friday, followed by a turn to the NW on Saturday

- The center of T.S. Jose is about 435 miles ENE of the SE Bahamas; about 520 miles SSW of Bermuda …

- Likely to re-strengthen over the weekend - back to Cat. 1 status; currently, tropical storm force winds extend outward from the center 115 miles

- Two separate Tropical Waves, coming off the coast of Africa, now have a "medium" chance of further development over the course of the next 5 days ... one currently stands at 60%; the other stands at 40% ...

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 15:

High Tide: 6:59 a.m. +1.7

Low Tide: 5:15 p.m. +0.3

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 14 … 100° (1921); 47° (1902)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTMEBER 14 … 89°; 69°

SUNRISE: 6:49 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:11 p.m.

