Sportsline Player of the Week: Catholic High QB Cameron Dartez

It's been a "baptism by fire" for Catholic High junior quarterback Cameron Dartez.

It all started in the first game of the season against Parkview, where Dartez threw the pass now known in Bear Nation as "the catch." And it all continued on September 8 as the Bears traveled to another hostile road environment in Zachary.

The first-year starter led the way for the Bears, accounting for 118 yards on the ground and 154 through the air, including a touchdown pass, in Catholic’s 24-14 victory over Zachary.

"We had a good game plan going in,” Dartez said. "Once the run was working, we stuck to it a little bit. Our receivers made a bunch of good plays. I had a lot of passing yards, too, with some rushing yards. All my teammates did a great job."

“He's a great teammate; he'll fill water bottles, clean the locker room, and do all the little tasks that a lot of people don't want to do,” Catholic head coach Gabe Fertitta explained. “We call that servant leadership here and he certainly embodies all of that."

With a challenging early schedule, Dartez said the Bears’ offseason focus and work ethic is already paying dividends.

"We've been working all summer and fall camp. We prepared really well for those two games and those are some good teams, too, so it really shows how much work we've put in executing the game plan as a team,” Dartez added.

The Bears are now 2-0 after two impressive road wins to start the season and it doesn’t get any easier. Catholic hits the road once again to face perennial power U-High.

