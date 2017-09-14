Trafton has Play of the Week and ranked in Goal Line 9 in 1986 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trafton has Play of the Week and ranked in Goal Line 9 in 1986

By Johnny Lombardi, Sports producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

This play of the week featuring Trafton Academy, the Tigers ranked in the WAFB Goal Line 9 rankings.

Powered by Frankly