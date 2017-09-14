Dunham wins 2004 Class 1A State Championship - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dunham wins 2004 Class 1A State Championship

By Johnny Lombardi, Sports producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Dunham defeats Oak Grove 42-20 to win the first football state championship in school history.

Powered by Frankly