Baton Rouge holds special event for National Drive Electric Week

It’s National Drive Electric Week and Baton Rouge is participating with a special event downtown on Thursday.

Owners of electric vehicles (EVs) will display some of them in Town Square, as Dr. Chuck Brown, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, will headline an 11:30 a.m. news conference highlighting the clean-air benefits and cost-savings of electric cars.

Brown is expected to talk about his desire to add electric vehicles to the state’s fleet.

"We have to consider all alternatives in our effort to decrease emissions and further improve air quality," Brown said in a written release. "With advances in technology that have improved performance and increased driving range, electric vehicles must be part of our strategy."

Louisiana Clean Fuels, which organized the event, said people who own plug-in vehicles will also be available to share their experiences of owning an EV.

The entire event will last from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is one of more than 200 taking place around the world.

This is the fifth annual National Drive Electric Week.

