EBR metro council parks BTR tax plan in split vote

EBR metro council members chose to park Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Better Transportation and Roads (BTR) plan in a 5 - 5 vote Wednesday night.More >>
EBR metro council members chose to park Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Better Transportation and Roads (BTR) plan in a 5 - 5 vote Wednesday night.More >>
A Baton Rouge charter school is investigating allegations of abuse after police issued a warrant for the arrest of its principal.More >>
A Baton Rouge charter school is investigating allegations of abuse after police issued a warrant for the arrest of its principal.More >>
Two more arrests have been made in relation to a homicide of 61-year-old Rick McBride.More >>
Two more arrests have been made in relation to a homicide of 61-year-old Rick McBride.More >>
In the near future, every Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy could be equipped with brand new heavy weaponry.More >>
In the near future, every Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy could be equipped with brand new heavy weaponry.More >>
The first major initiative of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s term will be tested as EBR metro council members decide whether to send her Better Transportation and Roads (BTR) tax plan to the November ballot.More >>
The first major initiative of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s term will be tested as EBR metro council members decide whether to send her Better Transportation and Roads (BTR) tax plan to the November ballot.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>