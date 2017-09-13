Teen, juvenile arrested in relation to shooting death of 61-year-old man

Two more arrests have been made in relation to a homicide of 61-year-old Rick McBride.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard reports that Jace Chiquelin, 19, of St. Amant, was arrested and charged with accessory after the face to first-degree murder and principal to aggravated burglary.

Chiquelin bonded out of the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12. His bond was set at $200,000.

A juvenile was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and aggravated burglary.

“My detectives don’t stop,” Sheriff Ard said in a press release. “It’s our job to uncover the facts and to follow those facts.”

Ard says though the investigation, detectives learned Chiquelin and a juvenile were offered money to give a ride to one of the other suspects tied to this case. While doing so, that suspect – Fife – led them to McBride’s residence.

With McBride’s body in plain view, items – including firearms – were removed from his home.

Ard says detectives also found glass from a shattered laundry room window.

The glass and other evidence from the crime scene were dumped in a wooded area along the route the suspects drove back into Ascension Parish.

“As you can see, a lot of folks involved in this case. Lots of evidence to process,” Ard said. “but, when you follow the facts, the truth will come to light. And we won’t stop until we’ve looked at everything.”

This investigation is still ongoing.

