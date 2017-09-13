Donations could buy every LPSO deputy an AR-15

A Baton Rouge charter school is investigating allegations of abuse after police issued a warrant for the arrest of its principal.More >>
Two more arrests have been made in relation to a homicide of 61-year-old Rick McBride.More >>
In the near future, every Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy could be equipped with brand new heavy weaponry.More >>
The first major initiative of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s term will be tested as EBR metro council members decide whether to send her Better Transportation and Roads (BTR) tax plan to the November ballot.More >>
Happy Birthday, Mike VII. LSU’s live tiger mascot is now a 1-year-old and the public is invited to join in celebrating his first birthday Wednesday.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
LSU Health researchers and scientists believe they have found a way to potentially prevent and treat obesity and diabetes.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The suspect is charged with aggravated murder.More >>
