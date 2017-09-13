FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Say goodbye to that fall feeling

WAFB First Alert QuickCast, September 13:

Warmer, more humid days are on the way along with a little rain.

We're still tracking Jose in the tropics.

Today was another enjoyable weather day for most WAFB neighborhoods with fewer clouds during the afternoon than we expected. However, as we've been saying for a few days now, the run of very mild weather has just about reached its end, at least for the time being.

THURSDAY

Thursday looks like a decent September day though, with a morning start in the mid to upper 60°s under fair skies and an afternoon high in the upper 80°s under partly cloudy skies to possibly a sun/cloud mix. We will add in a very slight chance of rain for Thursday afternoon – at 10% or less -- so there is really no need to be concerned about getting wet. What you will notice is an uptick in the humidity, especially into the afternoon.

7-DAY FORECAST

The First Alert Forecast for Friday calls for a 30% to a 40% chance of rain during the afternoon. After a morning start in the upper 60°s, Friday’s high will climb into the upper 80°s. We are not anticipating any severe weather but you could hear a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoon. Rain accumulations will be rather modest, with most neighborhoods getting less than one-tenth of an inch.

Keep those percentages at 30% to 40% for Saturday too, again with those rains being the afternoon variety. Saturday will be a bit more humid with a morning start around 70° and an afternoon high in the upper 80°s to near 90° under a mix of sun and clouds. For Sunday, plan for a muggy afternoon high around 90° to the lower 90°s with a 20% chance of afternoon showers.

Keep in mind that the "climatological average" low and high temperatures for this time of year are right around 70° and 90°, respectively, so the First Alert Forecast for the weekend is just about on the mark for this time of year.

Into next week for Monday through Wednesday, expect highs to remain around 90° to the lower 90°s with morning starts in the low 70°s and rain chances running at about 20% for each afternoon.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: JOSE

Jose remains the only tropical game in town and continues to hold onto "Cat-1" hurricane intensity. It appears as though Jose has completed his anticipated clockwise loop and should be headed towards the northwest on Friday and Saturday. However, the latest track for Jose from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Jose taking additional turns to the north and then northeast by Sunday into Monday.

For the time being, it does not appear very likely that Jose will threaten the U.S. Eastern Seaboard with a landfall. Rather, the current NHC forecast keeps Jose over the open Atlantic as moves the storm to the northeast towards cooler waters.

