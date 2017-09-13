LSU basketball to make 18 SEC television appearances

The Southeastern Conference unveiled the television networks and start times for its 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday.

LSU will make 18 total league game appearances, 13 on the SEC Network, four on ESPNU and one on either ESPN or ESPN2 (Missouri).

Conference play tips off the weekend of Dec. 30-31 and runs through Saturday, March 3.

The SEC Basketball Tournament will be played at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO, beginning Wednesday, March 7.

The Tigers open the Will Wade era Friday, Nov. 10 against Alcorn State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

RELATED STORY: LSU basketball lands 5-star recruit Nazreon Reid

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.