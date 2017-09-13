LSU basketball to make 18 SEC television appearances

The Southeastern Conference unveiled the television networks and start times for its 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday.
LSU will make 18 total league game appearances, 13 on the SEC Network, four on ESPNU and one on either ESPN or ESPN2 (Missouri).
Start times and networks are announced for #LSU Basketball's SEC contests.https://t.co/lhGrUu8JdW pic.twitter.com/8kz4FY3d14— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) September 13, 2017
Conference play tips off the weekend of Dec. 30-31 and runs through Saturday, March 3.
The SEC Basketball Tournament will be played at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO, beginning Wednesday, March 7.
The Tigers open the Will Wade era Friday, Nov. 10 against Alcorn State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
RELATED STORY: LSU basketball lands 5-star recruit Nazreon Reid
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.