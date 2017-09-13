LHSAA reduces Southern Lab's punishment over illegal recruiting allegations

Southern Lab School got some good news Wednesday from the board that governs high school athletics.

The school appealed its punishment over allegations of illegal recruiting. The board voted to reduce the school's playoff ban from two years to one. It also reinstated two players who had been ruled ineligible.

Fired football coach Marcus Randall was at the meeting with his lawyer, but they were not allowed inside. They said they've not been allowed to address the allegations against him, so they're taking it to court.

"I feel like my reputation has been tarnished, and ..." Randall started.

"We're going to fight back, that's right," his attorney, Jill Craft, said.

"Yeah, I'm still just baffled by the whole situation," Randall added.

Southern Lab declined to comment on Randall's firing. He's still facing a one-year suspension from coaching anywhere in the state.

RELATED: Former LSU QB, head coach of Southern Lab Marcus Randall fired

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.