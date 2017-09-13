EBRSO seeking Wal-Mart computer thief

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a computer from the Wal-Mart on O’Neal Lane.

According to reports, an unknown white male removed a $1,500 computer from its box and concealed it inside the box of a $50 item. The man then purchased the cheaper item and exited the store.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark brown leather jacket.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.

