Baton Rouge General announces expansion of Pennington Cancer Center

Baton Rouge General hospital announced plans for an expansion of its Pennington Cancer Center at the Bluebonnet campus.

The hospital’s new 32,000 square feet cancer center will expand and centralize its cancer services, including radiation, chemotherapy, imaging, clinic space, hematology/oncology, nutritional support, and clinical trials to the first floor of the Medical Tower 2.

The expansion will feature more services for cancer patients including a dedicated chemo pharmacy, oncology lab, a large infusion room with natural sunlight, and a new retail shop focused on cancer supplies and resources. A victory bell that patients can ring to celebrate milestones in their cancer treatment will also be added.

Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center performs about 20,000 infusions and 10,000 radiation visits each year. Officials say the expansion will increase capacity and make cancer treatment services more convenient and efficient for patients.

The hospital’s CEO Edgardo Tenreiro said in a written statement that Baton Rouge General will continue to provide cancer treatment at all of it’s locations, “Our commitment to providing cancer care across the Baton Rouge area has not changed. We will continue to provide radiation oncology services at both Mid City and in Zachary, and we will offer infusion therapy at our neighborhood hospital at Ascension.”

The new cancer center project will start early next year and officials expect it to be completed in early 2019.

