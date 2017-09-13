WATCH LIVE: EBR council members set to decide if BTR plan will be put to November vote

Warmer, more humid days are on the way along with a little rain.More >>
Prairieville native Kendall Claire Lamont has been performing since the age of four, and now the fifteen-year-old is going to be a part of her biggest shows yet... a concert series meant to brighten the mood of Livingston Parish.More >>
The first major initiative of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s term will be tested as EBR metro council members decide whether to send her Better Transportation and Roads (BTR) tax plan to the November ballot.More >>
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a computer from the Wal-Mart on O’Neal Lane.More >>
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says she is confident heading into a metro council vote on one of the largest initiatives of her term so far, the BTR tax plan.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection with a fight on the LSU Parade Grounds during Saturday’s football game that went viral on social media, according to authorities.More >>
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.More >>
Video has been released showing a Dayton Public Schools teacher dragging young child across the floor.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
