4 arrested in connection with recent string of vehicle burglaries in Zachary

Authorities say they have arrested four people they believe are responsible for a recent string of vehicle burglaries in Zachary and the surrounding areas.

Investigators have also recovered two truck beds full of stolen items. Police first received a report of a Toyota pickup truck being stolen from Polk Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Chief David McDavid said officers later made the arrests after receiving reports of two pickup trucks driving recklessly on LA 19. The suspects told police one of the trucks was ramming the other due to a feud over who would get the share of the stolen goods. The two trucks sustained damage from the reckless driving.

Ryan Redinger was arrested and charged with simple burglary and theft. In addition, Ervin King, Megan Brewer, and Darrett Bradley were arrested and charged with illegal possession of stolen things.

They were all booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Officials say detectives recovered a stolen vehicle and over $10,000 in equipment and tools.

