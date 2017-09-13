Family with ties to Central hopes to catch a flight home after r - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Family with ties to Central hopes to catch a flight home after riding out Hurricane Irma

Posted by WAFB Staff
Source: Misty Spinks Source: Misty Spinks
TURKS AND CAICOS (WAFB) -

A family with ties to Central and rode out Hurricane Irma in the Turks and Caicos hopes to catch a flight home Wednesday.

Misty Spinks, her husband, and their three children rode out the storm at their resort hotel. The eye of the storm passed right over the Caribbean paradise.

Spinks and her family arrived on the islands on Saturday. Once it was clear the storm was headed for them, she tried to get her family out, but all the flights were booked.

In Central, Spinks’ mom, Lisa Spurgeon, stayed in touch with her family as often as she could as Irma plowed through.

Spinks called the storm’s power "humbling." While there was damage at the resort, it paled in comparison to the devastation nearby.

