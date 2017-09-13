Week 3 SEC schedule: LSU travels to Starkville, Florida hosts Te - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Week 3 SEC schedule: LSU travels to Starkville, Florida hosts Tennessee

By Kirk Michelet
BATON ROUGE, LA

Week 3 in the SEC includes three big conference games, Vandy hosting the Big 12's Kansas State and Ole Miss heading west to face the Pac-12 Cal Bears.

The CBS SEC Game of the Week is an east battle between Tennessee and Florida.

Other SEC matchups include LSU traveling to Miss. State and South Carolina hosting Kentucky.

Saturday, Sept. 17 SEC Schedule:
UL-Lafayette (1-1) at Texas A&M (1-1, 0-0 SEC)                                
11 a.m. • SEC Network  
College Station, TX

Tennessee (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Florida (0-1, 0-0 SEC) 
2:30 p.m. • CBS 
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 

Mercer (1-1) at Auburn (1-1, 0-0 SEC) 
3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium 

Purdue (1-1) at Missouri (1-1, 0-1 SEC)  
3 p.m. • SEC Network         
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field

Colorado State (2-1) at Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC) 
6 p.m. • ESPN2                                                    
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium

LSU (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field 

Samford (2-0) at Georgia (2-0, 0-0 SEC)  
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium

Kentucky (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at South Carolina (2-0, 1-0 SEC) 
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network  
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium                       

Kansas State (2-0) at Vanderbilt (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • ESPNU                                                                              
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium 

Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at California (2-0) 
9:30 p.m. • ESPN
Berkeley, CA • California Memorial Stadium  

