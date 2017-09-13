Week 3 SEC schedule: LSU travels to Starkville, Florida hosts Tennessee

Week 3 in the SEC includes three big conference games, Vandy hosting the Big 12's Kansas State and Ole Miss heading west to face the Pac-12 Cal Bears.
The CBS SEC Game of the Week is an east battle between Tennessee and Florida.
Other SEC matchups include LSU traveling to Miss. State and South Carolina hosting Kentucky.
Saturday, Sept. 17 SEC Schedule:
UL-Lafayette (1-1) at Texas A&M (1-1, 0-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
College Station, TX
Tennessee (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Florida (0-1, 0-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Mercer (1-1) at Auburn (1-1, 0-0 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium
Purdue (1-1) at Missouri (1-1, 0-1 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field
Colorado State (2-1) at Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN2
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium
LSU (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Samford (2-0) at Georgia (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium
Kentucky (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at South Carolina (2-0, 1-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium
Kansas State (2-0) at Vanderbilt (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • ESPNU
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium
Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at California (2-0)
9:30 p.m. • ESPN
Berkeley, CA • California Memorial Stadium
