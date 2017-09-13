Week 3 SEC schedule: LSU travels to Starkville, Florida hosts Tennessee

Week 3 in the SEC includes three big conference games, Vandy hosting the Big 12's Kansas State and Ole Miss heading west to face the Pac-12 Cal Bears.

The CBS SEC Game of the Week is an east battle between Tennessee and Florida.

Other SEC matchups include LSU traveling to Miss. State and South Carolina hosting Kentucky.

Saturday, Sept. 17 SEC Schedule:

UL-Lafayette (1-1) at Texas A&M (1-1, 0-0 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

College Station, TX

Tennessee (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Florida (0-1, 0-0 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Mercer (1-1) at Auburn (1-1, 0-0 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel

Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium

Purdue (1-1) at Missouri (1-1, 0-1 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field

Colorado State (2-1) at Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN2

Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium

LSU (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN

Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Samford (2-0) at Georgia (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel

Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium

Kentucky (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at South Carolina (2-0, 1-0 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium

Kansas State (2-0) at Vanderbilt (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • ESPNU

Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium

Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at California (2-0)

9:30 p.m. • ESPN

Berkeley, CA • California Memorial Stadium

