Local talent, international stars will be on display in Livingston concert series

Prairieville native Kendall Claire Lamont has been performing since the age of four, and now the fifteen-year-old is going to be a part of her biggest shows yet... a concert series meant to brighten the mood of Livingston Parish.

"It's such an important thing,” Lamont said. “There's so many people that have lost so much and it's such a devastating thing that I would love to just give back to the community."

Lamont stars in 'Twas a Candlelight Night, an off broadway play.

It's just one part of the Candlelight Nights Series that's coming to Denham Springs this year.

It will be held at the Forest Grove Plantation.

Mayor Gerard Landry says a festive holiday season is what the city needs.

"One of the things that we've always talked about was the sense of normalcy that we need in the city after the flood,” Landry said. “This is just gonna be a way to lift the spirits, and of course it ties in with what we started two and a half years ago in the city and we're having a nice Christmas spirit throughout the city so this is going to be an added bonus."

"The arts in this part of town is very well respected and needed,” said producer Christopher Antie. “When kind of Hollywood came to Louisiana, to me that was a great deal for Louisiana. And to now be able to bring performing arts... it's just inspirational in itself."

Each show will feature a dinner, the play, and a performance from a special guest.

The first show is November 25th, and the last December 22nd.

The lineup includes American Idol Finalist Kimberly Locke, Grammy Award Winner Jody Watley, and singer Tiffany.

You can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.