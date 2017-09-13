Arrest made in fight on LSU Parade Grounds that went viral on social media

An arrest has been made in connection with a fight on the LSU Parade Grounds during Saturday’s football game that went viral on social media, according to authorities.

LSU officials said Casen Maggio is facing a battery charge. They added Maggio is not a student at the university.

The arrest warrant for Maggio stated the victim in the video, an LSU student, reported the incident to the LSU Police Department on Sunday. It added the victim told investigators he was trying to break up a fight when he was punched in the face.

According to reports, the victim was knocked unconscious and suffered several broken bones in his face. The warrant stated doctors said the victim will need surgery.

A detective with LSUPD said he watched several videos on social media of the fight. He added Maggio had a blue cast on his arm that was used to hit the victim.

Investigators reported Maggio recently graduated from a high school in Ascension Parish.

Records show Maggio has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of aggravated battery. No bond is set.

